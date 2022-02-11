Love them or hate them, chat-up lines are great icebreakers and a way to make your partner or the person you’re pursuing laugh. Of course, some chat-up lines can be taken badly so it’s wise to opt for something safe. Express.co.uk chatted to the experts at greetings card company thortful.com to find out the cheesiest chat-up lines ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Remember me? Oh, that’s right, I’ve met you only in my dreams!

This shocking line was voted number one chat-up line by Thortful’s customers.

Sometimes the best pick-up lines are the cheesiest – they don’t have to be laden with sexual innuendos and puns if you don’t want them to be.

READ MORE- Simba has slashed up to 45% off mattresses in Valentine’s Day sale