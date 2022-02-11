It continued: “The additional effect relative to baseline at post-intervention for fatigue was 5.9 points lower for standard CBT compared with the control group but did not differ substantially for I-CBT 4.8.”

The study noted a positive change in physical function which persisted at one year follow-up for both treatment groups, and for standard CBT also in fatigue.

The two intervention groups did not differ significantly in self-reported physical function and fatigue at the one-year follow-up.

The study concluded that a 16-week standard, individual CBT intervention improves physical function and fatigue in CFS outpatients with mild to moderate disease.

A shorter eight-week I-CBT program improves physical function with both treatments being safe and persisting one year after baseline.