



Dame Cressida was the first woman to be appointed Head of Scotland Yard back in 2017, but had been facing calls to resign over allowing a police culture full of racism, sexism and homophobia to thrive. It was under her tenure that serving police officer Wayne Couzens abducted and killed Sarah Everard in March 2021.

Among the list of hopefuls which could replace Cressida Dick are several assistant and deputy commissioners. One likely candidate is Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, 54, who has served with the Met since joining in 1992. He has risen through the ranks steadily, having gone from patrolling the streets of Battersea to serving as head of counter-terrorism and is now Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations, handling issues involving national security. Another potential candidate is Deputy Commissioner Sir Steve House, 65, who has served on several police forces throughout his 40 year career, including Sussex Police, West Yorkshire Police and Northamptonshire Police.

He was appointed as the first chief constable for Police Scotland after it was established in 2012. However, he was pressured to resign in 2015 after his force failed to rescue a woman who died in a crashed car after being left there for three days. A third hopeful could be Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave, who was commander of Lambeth borough in London before he was appointed as head of Surrey Police. One more candidate is Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, Stephen Watson, 65. READ MORE: GB News: Shaun Bailey says Khan must ‘take responsibility’

One further potential is Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, 60. Ms Ball worked for the Met and Thames Valley Police, leading on issues of criminal justice and has also spoken out on recent scandals that have affected the Met’s reputation, admitting that trust in the force has been damaged. Lastly, retired Sir Mark Rowley could also be in the running despite his retirement, having served as Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations for the Met. He also led the investigation into the murder of Milly Dowler while he was serving with West Midlands Police.









Source link

Related