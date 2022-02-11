The doctor will be able to arrange a blood test to check your glucose levels.

Pre-diabetes

The leading charity Diabetes UK explained that a blood glucose test that is lower than the official diagnostic criteria for diabetes, but higher than normal, is colloquially known as pre-diabetes.

Pre-diabetes does, however, act as a serious warning sign that you are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The results of pre-diabetes blood sugar usually falls between 42mmol/mol to 47mmol/mol.