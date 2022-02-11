Sponsored Video


The doctor will be able to arrange a blood test to check your glucose levels.

Pre-diabetes

The leading charity Diabetes UK explained that a blood glucose test that is lower than the official diagnostic criteria for diabetes, but higher than normal, is colloquially known as pre-diabetes.

Pre-diabetes does, however, act as a serious warning sign that you are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The results of pre-diabetes blood sugar usually falls between 42mmol/mol to 47mmol/mol.





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.