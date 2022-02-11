



The statement read: “Another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book. “The Democrats are just using this and the Unselect Committee of political hacks as a camouflage for how horribly our Country is doing under the Biden Administration.”

The 45th president claimed that he had “collaborative and respectful discussions” with the National Archives about transferring the boxes of “letters, records, newspapers, magazines, and various articles.” Some of those documents will “someday be displayed in the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library for the public to view my Administration’s incredible accomplishments for the American People,” he stated. ​He continued: “​The media’s characterization of my relationship with NARA is Fake News. It was exactly the opposite. “It was a great honor to work with NARA to help formally preserve the Trump Legacy​.”

The revelation comes a day after The New York Times reported that the National Archives was concerned the former president brought classified material out of the White House, and that the Archives was consulting with the Justice Department on the matter. The statement further read: “The papers were given easily and without conflict and on a very friendly basis, which is different from the accounts being drawn up by the Fake News Media. “In fact, it was viewed as routine and ‘no big deal’. In actuality, I have been told I was under no obligation to give this material based on various legal rulings that have been made over the years. “Crooked Hillary Clinton, as an example, deleted and acid washed 32,000 emails and never gave that to the government. READ MORE: Woman fined 22 times for parking at home

“Then, they took large amounts of furniture out of the White House. And Bill Clinton kept numerous audio recordings that the archives wanted, but were unsuccessful at getting after going to court. “We won’t even mention what is going on with the White House in the current, or various past administrations.” Carolyn Maloney, the chairwoman of the House Oversight committee, said in a statement Thursday that she is “deeply concerned” that the Trump administration did not immediately turn over the records to the National Archives and removed some of them to Mar-a-Lago in violation of the Presidential Records Act. “I am also concerned by recent reports that while in office, President Trump repeatedly attempted to destroy presidential records, which could constitute additional serious violations” of the 1978 law, which requires the handover of each presidential administration’s official documents to the archives upon departure from office. DON’T MISS:

The US House of Representatives is investigating Trump supporters’ January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. Trump sought to block congressional investigators from obtaining his records but the US Supreme Court last month rejected his request.









