



Around 13.2 million people are planning a long car journey this half term, with drivers being warned to prepare for longer delays. More than 1.8 million drivers will hit the road on Sunday, February 13, which is expected to be the busiest day for half term travel.

In total, it is estimated that 1.7 billion miles will be driven across the week when schools are shut. Motorists will travel an average length of 126 miles each way, with 16 percent planning to drive for 200 miles or more to reach their destination. Green Flag is urging drivers to be prepared before heading off on a long journey, with more than one million people travelling on Friday and Saturday before peaking on Sunday. Mark Newberry, Commercial Director at Green Flag, warned drivers to prepare for heavy traffic this week. READ MORE: Drivers could be fitted with car-tracking tools after car tax changes

He said: “Families across the country will no doubt be looking forward to a half term break with more freedom to travel and enjoy themselves. “We expect the roads to be very busy this weekend, so anyone who doesn’t have fixed plans may wish to consider travelling on a weekday or at least during quieter times of day, such as early in the morning. “We want to make sure families can enjoy the half term without any added stress or complications, so we’re urging drivers to make sure their vehicles are road trip ready. “We know that many breakdowns are avoidable if the proper care is taken before and during a trip, so it’s important to thoroughly check vehicles before setting off and be prepared in case a breakdown does happen.” DON’T MISS

Tyres are always vital when leaving on a longer journey, both when checking tyre pressure and tyre tread, while also ensuring a spare tyre is present. Tyres do have their own built-in tread wear indicators, but this can also be checked by using a 20p coin. If the outer band on the coin is visible when placing the coin in the groove between the treads, it means they’ve worn too low, and the tyres need replacing. All fluid levels should be checked, making sure to top up, if necessary, with Green Flag advising drivers to carry water and screen wash with them just in case.

They also advise: “Make sure your phone battery is topped up prior to your journey and pack a portable charger. “In the event of a breakdown, using an in-car phone charger without the engine running can flatten a car battery in a very short space of time. “Pack warmer clothes as it’s likely to be cold during the half term. Always keep some warm clothes, a rug, and some comforting snacks in the car in case you get stuck. “Keep children entertained, both during a long journey and in case you do break down, consider packing travel games, tablets, books, and small toys. “Make sure you have breakdown cover to ensure you’re covered in the event of a breakdown situation.”









