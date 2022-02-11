Euphoria fans your dreams are coming true! In a recent Instagram story on Dominic Fike’s account, who portrays the character of Elliot the music-driven teen in the HBO blockbuster series Euphoria, confirmed all the speculations and rumours flying around on the internet about his and co-star Hunter Schafer ongoing romance. Hunter plays the role of Jules in the series.

According to several reports, the couple has been spotted on many dinner dates recently which sparked relationship rumours among netizens. Fike confirmed the rumours by posting a picture of the two from a cosy night out. In the snap, Fike and Schafer were seen locking lips and seemingly looked happy. Fike adorned the post with a caption that read, “Happy birthday happy birthday.” This caption has confused many as both their birthdays land in December just a day apart from each other.

Check out Dominic Fike’s Instagram story below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, things are looking up for the couple as Euphoria has been up in the clouds since its release easily becoming one of the most talked-about series in the past year. Hunter who plays Jules joined the series in the first season, unlike Dominic who has just started appearing on the show since the start of its second season.

Fans can hope to see Hunter on the screen again in Tilman Singer’s horror film Cuckoo which is a follow up to the 2018 movie Luz. Even though any information about Hunter’s role is still under wraps, reports suggest that production is scheduled to start in April.

ALSO READ Euphoria returns with season 3, confirms HBO; Fans call it ‘best news ever’