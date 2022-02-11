



Sussex fans were quick to claim the data shows Prince Harry has come out on top in a global popularity contest between the two brothers.

The data shared on Twitter shows that the Duke of Sussex has appeared in far more searches globally than his brother, Prince William. Prince Harry is trending on Twitter with 15.6k tweets mentioning his name. Over 8,600 tweets were shared about Prince Harry compared to 6,865 for his Prince William on the same day. The charts were shared by user @KajolMomento with the caption: “Can’t compete where you don’t compare! Prince Harry always tops!”

Twitter user @Carol36994460 shared the tweet saying: “A person who is compassionate and true will always win”. The Duke has been praised for his philanthropic nature and charity work. One user, llassy1964, replied to the tweet saying he was “his mother’s son”. This week marks National HIV Testing Week, in which Prince Harry has been very vocal about supporting and raising awareness of the disease. He told Access Holiday he plans to continue the “unfinished” work of his later mother, Princess Diana who did a lot of work to help destigmatize HIV including holding hands with a patient to show the virus couldn’t be contracted from casual contact. READ MORE: Queen’s divorce warning to Prince William and Prince Harry laid bare

The news comes after polling data from YouGov, which ranked the popularity order of Royal Family members in the final quarter of 2021, showing Prince Harry was much lower than other royals in terms of popularity. The data shows Prince Harry in ninth place in the rankings with a popularity rate of 39 percent, while Meghan ranks 14th with a 26 percent popularity rating. However, the YouGov data showed Harry ranked at fourth place among millennials and Meghan at sixth place.









