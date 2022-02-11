Fans of Spanish actress Isabel Torres are paying tribute after it was announced today that she has sadly died from lung cancer. Her family announced her death today in a heartbreaking social media post.

Isabel, who was the star of Spanish TV show Veneno, died today, her family have confirmed.

In a post on social media they wrote: “Today, February 11, 2022, we say goodbye to Isabel.

“Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply, we know that wherever she goes, she will have fun as only she knows how.

“Thank you for all the messages of affection and concern. She has left feeling very loved and supported.”

