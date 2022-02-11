“This road crosses the high moorland between Wensleydale and Swaledale – from the small market town of Hawes over to the hamlet of Thwaite.

“There are places to pull in at the summit and you can visit the limestone potholes which give the pass its name.

“The story goes that as farmers rested at the top of the climb on a hot day – on route to the market in Hawes – they would lower the butter they had produced for sale into the potholes to keep it cool.”

The road is also a favourite among cyclists who wish to test themselves on something a bit more daunting.