“It’s a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly.”

“We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world.

He said: “American citizens should leave now.

Separately on Thursday The State Department issued a warning that the US “will not be able to evacuate U.S. citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine”.

It also warned that consulate services including assisting US citizens leaving the country could be “severely impacted”.

According to US military and intelligence assessments the Russian military is capable of launching a full-scale invasion that could reach Kiev the Ukrainian capital within 48 hours.

Mr Biden also indicated that there wasn’t any situation where he could envisage sending troops to help Americans fleeing Ukraine.

