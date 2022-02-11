



Prince William and Kate Middleton’s main London residence is in Kensington Palace, and they also have a country home in Norfolk called Anmer Hall. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s sleeping arrangement at Apartment 1A Kensington Palace has previously been revealed and royal fans have found it quite unusual.

The floorplan for Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace has raised some questions about how the family cohabits together. The plans of the royal residence show Kate and William have two master bedrooms, however, it is their location that has baffled royal fans as the bedrooms are both located on the ground floor. One royal fan, Greg Moody Tweeted: “Kate and William sleep on the ground floor… could they not fit in one of the 20 rooms upstairs?” Most average homes tend to have the main bedrooms on the upper floors, but for the royal couple, these floors are mainly dedicated to their staff. READ MORE: Queen must travel with bizarre item according to royal protocol

Their entourage of employees includes royal nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who works full-time for the Cambridges, caring for their three children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three. To many, it is also quite unusual to have two master bedrooms for one couple, although in royal circles and among the aristocracy this is quite normal. According to Lady Pamela Hicks, Prince Philip’s cousin, the aristocracy “always have separate bedrooms”. Explaining the reason behind the tradition during talks for her biography of the Queen, she said: “In England, the upper class always have had separate bedrooms. You don’t want to be bothered with snoring or someone flinging a leg around. “Then, when you are feeling cosy you share your room sometimes. It is lovely to be able to choose.” DON’T MISS:

Royal fans have never seen inside the couple’s private sleeping quarters, but they have been treated to glimpses inside other parts of their stunning abode. When Barack and Michelle Obama visited in 2016, the Cambridges released images of the then US President and First Lady being welcomed into their regal home. Their drawing room is very typical of a standard palace, featuring floral furnishings, golden accessories, and plenty of antique items. The position of the bedrooms in the palace may be unusual but what is surprisingly normal is their children’s bedrooms have been decorated using IKEA furniture.

In 2018, during a visit to the National Museum of Architecture and Design in Stockholm, the Duchess of Cambridge told IKEA’s Head of Design, Marcus Engman, that she had chosen to fit Prince George’s room with IKEA furniture. The couple also opted to do the same for their daughter Princess Charlotte. Naturally, Marcus was overjoyed and said: “I’m proud that we can suit everybody. “That’s what we want IKEA to be – for the many people of the world, both royalty and ordinary people.” It is reported the couple selected the mainstream brand for its durability.









