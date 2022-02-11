“Kate drove her own path at the Trinity Buoy Wharf. Camilla kept very close to her husband, who led the group with some good-natured-looking jokes and pointing, but Kate walked and posed away from the couple as though to signify a very separate branch of the Firm.

“When she did join up she chatted animatedly to Charles, using some confident illustrative gesticulation.

“He signalled a like-minded appreciation of the art they were viewing and their chat, as always, looked happy and relatively intense, suggesting strong bonds.”

As well as showing she can work well when part of a royal group, the expert highlighted how Kate also exhibited her abilities to be independent in her royal role during the visit.

Ms James added: “The way that Kate did her own thing at this outing showed her current levels of both confidence and competence.

“While Charles and Camilla walked ahead, it was Kate getting into some detailed and animated conversations with the people at the venue and stopping to bend right down to the floor to chat to one small child.

“She did all this without pausing or lurking behind or looking for cues from her in-laws.”