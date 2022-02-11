“He met with engineers, he was in the simulator for the 2022 car and it was explained to me that he has a good idea of what is ahead of him in terms of Mercedes’ readiness for the new season.

“So a series of meetings, a full day at the factory. But that is preparation in order that should he be satisfied with the FIA’s findings, he can go ahead and be fully prepared for the new Formula One season.”

Slater went on to add that Hamilton was included in discussions with F1 officials where the sport decided to pull the allocated slot for drivers to kneel in a show of solidarity against racism.

“I have learned today that he’s okay with it,” he added.