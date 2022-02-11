Luke Grimes has a lot to be excited about these days. The Yellowstone actor recently wrapped up a majorly successful season of the number one drama on cable television, and he and his costars were honored with an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series nomination from the SAG Awards. To top it all off, Luke marked a personal milestone by celebrating his 38th birthday on January 21.

The actor stars as Kayce Dutton on one of the most popular shows on TV, but he’s pretty quiet in his private live and is not active on social media. Luckily for his fans, Luke’s wife, Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, occasionally shares photos of her husband on Instagram. Luke and Bianca have been married since 2018, and, by the looks of her photos, the couple enjoys traveling together in their Airstream trailer.

Bianca treated her followers to a photo of her husband looking relaxed by a fire pit in front of the Airstream. Luke is dressed casually in a beanie, button-down shirt, and jeans. Bianca wrote, “Happy birthday to my one and only ❤️ I love you anjo.”

Fans and fellow celebrities jumped in the comments section to wish the actor a happy birthday. Cole Hauser’s wife, Cynthia, wrote, “Happy Birthday Luke! What a beautiful shot girlie! 🙌❤️.” Nicole Sheridan, who is married to Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, wrote, “❤️🔥🔥🔥🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊we love you!! Happy Bday L ❤️.” And photographer Emerson Miller wrote, “I love you guys so much.”

Happy birthday, Luke! We’re hoping you get some well-deserved R&R before the production starts on season 5 of Yellowstone!

