This afternoon National Highways said that the crash had hit rush-hour traffic between Junction 27 for the M11 and Junction 28 for the A12. It has already caused more than five and a half miles of congestion causing delays of an hour, it said.

Advising drivers to “consider alternative routes”, it tweeted: “Traffic has been STOPPED on the #M25 clockwise in #Essex between J27 (for the #M11) and J28 (for the #A12) due to a collision involving a van and and a motorcycle.

“There is over 5 and a half miles of congestion on approach, with delays of 60 minutes. Consider alternative routes.”

The crash was the second accident to hit the stretch of road today.

Just hours earlier six lanes on the M25 were closed after a vehicle fire.

