



Youri Tielemans has turned down a new Leicester City contract, potentially prompting a three-way Premier League battle for his signature this summer. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with the 24-year-old midfielder, who is out of contract in 2023.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tielemans has decided against extending his current Leicester deal, rejecting a recent offer. The Belgium international will remain professional and is fully focused on the Foxes ahead of his contract expiry next year. However, many top clubs are interested in signing him at the end of the season, in the Premier League and overseas. And Arsenal, Liverpool and United are three English heavyweights recently linked to Tielemans amid murmurs that he sees his future away from the King Power Stadium. JUST IN: Man Utd told how much they must pay for Youri Tielemans

Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad claim Arsenal and United are monitoring Tielemans ahead of a potential pursuit, whilst there is also interest from Juventus and Real Madrid. And Liverpool have also been touted as suitors, with Jurgen Klopp still looking to replace Gini Wijnaldum after his exit for PSG last summer. Further reports in Belgium claim Tielemans could be available for as low as £33.6million this summer, given his current contract status. And Leicester will be more prone to accepting a lower offer for his services to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2023. READ MORE: Man Utd backed to hire Pochettino due to Messi factor

