Based on a graphic novel and seemingly inspired equally by the movie Notting Hill and the reality show Married At First Sight, it boasts a tuneful turn from Jennifer Lopez and a plot that’s harder to swallow than the price tag on a bunch of Valentine’s Day roses.

Lopez rolls back the years to play thirtysomething pop diva Kat Valdez who is due to be married on-stage at a concert which is being live-streamed to her millions of Instagram followers.

But, moments before she is due to pop through a trapdoor in her gaudy wedding dress, a video surfaces of her pop star fiancé Bastian (Maluma) going the full Matt Hancock with her personal assistant.

Humiliated on the night that should have been the biggest social media event of her life, she stares out to the audience.

Impulsively, she beckons to dowdy maths teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) who is clutching a handmade sign that reads Marry Me.

Charlie is only there for his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) and his quirky best mate Parker (Sarah Silverman) and he’s only holding the sign while Parker takes a selfie.

But for a barely explained reason, he instantly agrees to go on-stage and marry the distraught chanteuse.

So begins a whirlwind romance between two seemingly mismatched strangers.