Moonbeam-Powered Web3 Platform Announces Community Funding Round



Authtrail has announced an invitation-only community round to boost their Web3-based platform adoption.



The community round will provide early exposure to their AUT token.



It is only accessible to Authtrail community members and requires whitelisting. It is also not available in selected countries.

Moonbeam-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform Authtrail has announced an invitation-only community round to further boost its Web3-based platform adoption. The upcoming community round provides early exposure to its native AUT token. The event will consist of two individual rounds:

Community firstcomers round: This round is for the first 1,000 contributors. Users can contribute from $1,000 and are capped at $5,000 per user.

Community round: This round is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Users can contribute from $1,000 without an upper limit.

A maximum supply of 30,000,000 AUT – of the maximum 150,000,000 AUT supply – will be made available during the community round. Users can buy tokens at $0.2 per AUT, which is half the price of the token in the public round.

The tokens will have a vesting schedule of 12 months with a three-month cliff and equal vesting during months 4-12. The community round is only accessible to Authtrail community members and needs whitelisting. It is not available to residents of the United States, Canada, China, North Korea, Cuba, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Crimea, and Singapore.

This news follows Authtrail’s fundraising efforts that gained $3.6 million from multiple venture capitalists and angel investors in 2021. The upcoming community round will distribute 30,000,000 AUTs to whitelisted community members. As a result, Authtrail will raise an additional $6 million.

Authtrail is a Moonbeam-based, market-ready data integrity platform that gives enterprises the ability to improve their data integrity. As a result, enterprises get a boost in performance and market reputation. Meanwhile, Authtrail’s AUT token supports data hashing and anchoring on its platform. In addition, the token’s value is connected to platform adoption.

Continue reading on CoinQuora