Last month saw BBC viewers rage over the cost of the broadcaster’s TV licence fee, as they called on bosses to cut the highest wages of its on-screen stars.

BBC Radio 2 host Zoe Ball voluntarily took a £380,000 pay cut in 2020/2021 because she felt it was inappropriate to earn so much in the middle of a pandemic, meaning she avoided becoming the first woman to top the BBC’s list of highest-paid stars.

Gary Lineker topped the list of the highest-earning BBC stars, reportedly earning an eye-watering £1.36 million.

Zoe came in second, despite her voluntary pay cut, with fellow radio DJ Steve Wright coming in third.

