A petition has now been launched by viewers of the programme to try and keep the show on air for as long as possible.

If the weekday serial drama is saved, there might not have to be any cast exits and Mackenzie’s story could continue.

But at the moment, it remains uncertain, with the actress who plays Susan Kennedy, Jackie Woodburne, speaking out on the shock news.

The soap legend said: “Everybody is sad. We’re all crying, we’re all very emotional about it all, but we’re all so determined to bring this show home as best we can.

“We have so much fun. I mean, I have laughed more in the 27 years than I probably should have and been paid at the same time,” she told The Project.

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1:45pm and 6pm on Channel 5.