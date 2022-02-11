



They face an average tax bill of a staggering £40,188, taking a massive bite out of their retirement savings. Savers need to work out if they will get hit by a shock tax bill, but it isn’t easy.

In his Budget last March, Sunak unleashed a “stealth tax” raid, freezing a number of tax thresholds for an incredible five years, including the pensions lifetime allowance (LTA). This limits the maximum you can save across all of your company and personal pension schemes during your lifetime. Those who exceed it pay an incredible 55 percent tax on their retirement savings to HM Revenue & Customs. The threshold will not increase in line with inflation from April 6 as it normally would, and many more savers will get caught as a result. The numbers paying the tax charge will steadily grow as pension values rise during the five-year freeze. The pensions lifetime allowance has come in for repeated criticism, with experts calling it “punitive, complex and unworkable”. Yet rather than reforming this hated levy, Sunak is intensifying his tax grab. Will you get caught?

The pensions lifetime allowance used to stand at a whopping £1.8 million, so only the wealthy paid, but has been repeatedly slashed to today’s £1,073,100. It is particularly dangerous because it is almost impossible to work out if you will get caught, said Pete Glancy, head of policy at Scottish Widows. “This means you suddenly could face an unexpected tax penalty.” Concerned savers need to contact the administrator of every pension scheme they have, to find out what they are worth today. They then have to apply some complex maths, and make assumptions about investment growth and inflation, to see if they are at risk. Some may stop paying into their pension to avoid exceeding the allowance, but this could backfire by shrinking their retirement savings. “It’s a lose-lose situation,” Glancy said. READ MORE: Rishi Sunak’s ‘heart-breaking’ 55% pension tax wreaks havoc – ‘dest…

While £1,073,100 sounds a lot, it may only buy you pension income of just £40,000 a year, Glancy said. The lifetime allowance is easier to exceed than many think, said Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter. “People who are nowhere near exceeding it today could get caught as pension pots benefit from investment growth and compound interest.” There is a real danger that a pension worth just half of today’s allowance could fall foul of the tax charge over time, he said. “Someone with a £500,000 pension pot and who is around 15 to 20 years from retirement may well be forced to hand over their hard-earned cash to the taxman.” Greer said employees are at particular risk. “If your employer is making contributions to your company pension, you’ll hit the lifetime allowance even sooner.” DON’T MISS:

If concerned, you need a solid plan of action, Greer said. “First, you could contribute to a tax-free Isa rather than your defined contribution pension.” However, your existing pension funds will continue to grow, and could push you over the lifetime allowance anyway. Another drawback is that if you stop paying into a company scheme, you may sacrifice employer contributions. Alternatively, consider redirecting your contributions into your spouse’s pension instead of your own. “This doubles your total lifetime allowance, but is not risk free as it introduces the danger of divorce.” Some may qualify for protection against the tax charge. “You can apply for Fixed Protection 2016 if you have not made any pension savings since 5 April 2016, which raises your allowance to £1.25 million. “Otherwise you can apply for Individual Protection 2016 if your pension savings were worth more than £1m at 5 April 2016.” When you take pension benefits your total pot is tested against the lifetime allowance, so consider seeking financial advice over the timing of withdrawals, Greer added. The lifetime allowance doesn’t apply to your State Pension.









