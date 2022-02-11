Next Week on Xbox: February 14 to 18

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! In this weekly feature, we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] games! You can get more details on these games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject to change). Let’s jump in!

Infernax – February 14 – Xbox Game Pass

Available on day one with Game Pass: Infernax is the adventures of a great knight who returns to his homeland only to find it plagued with unholy magic. While on your quest to find and destroy the source of this corruption by any means necessary, you will face ruthless creatures, dangerous beasts, and precarious terrains. Available on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires – February 15 – Optimized for Xbox Series X|S ● Smart Delivery

Engrave your life on the battlefield! A new release for the Empires series that lets players enjoy both the thrill of one-versus-a-thousand action and the intricacy of country conquering simulation! Combat has also evolved from the battles of previous games into castle sieges and politics letting players experience a variety of lifestyles as Rulers and Generals.

Mekabolt+ – February 15

Take on the role of a theme park technician. With your handy Mekabolt, you can deactivate the robots and use that to your advantage as you use them as platforms, ride them, or use them to overcome obstacles. Mekabolt+ features an additional 24 levels and a new playable character.

Beat Souls – February 16

Music and intense action gameplay collide in Beat Souls, a high-speed rhythm game where you must avoid obstacles and collect spirits to rack up stylish combos on your way to the high score! Dive into a vibrant cyberpop world and dance your way to the highest score!

Total War: Warhammer III (PC) – February 17 – PC Game Pass

Available on day one with PC Game Pass: The cataclysmic conclusion to the Total War: Warhammer trilogy is coming. Rally your forces and step into the Realm of Chaos, a dimension of mind-bending horror where the very fate of the world will be decided. Will you conquer your Daemons… or command them? PC Game Pass members can feast on the Ogre Kingdoms DLC for free for a limited time. Learn more.

The King of Fighters XV (Xbox Series X|S) – February 17

Since its debut in 1994, the KOF fighting game series has been driving the world to excitement with its appealing characters and unique game system. Six years have passed since the last title in the series, and now KOF XV surpasses all its predecessors in terms of graphics, systems, and online experience. Available for Xbox Series X|S.

Choice of Life: Middle Ages (PC) – February 18

A card game in a Medieval setting where you make decisions on not only your life, but also the future of the kingdom. Become a robber or an honest trader? Beg for money or learn a craft? Take the side of superstitious peasants or protect the innocent witch? It’s all in the cards.

From Heaven to Earth – February 18

A unique combination of a first-person platformer and a light-hearted exploration game with an almost philosophical storytelling. It is highly stylized and surprises with breathtaking environments, a surreal world full of beauty and grace, and a couple of small environmental puzzles that blend perfectly into the peaceful yet stunning environments.

Gem Wizards Tactics – February 18

Gem Wizards Tactics combines the familiar tactical game formula with multiple combat mechanics, and randomly generated maps making for hours of single-player fun! You’ll take part in a war that isn’t just about mashing the enemy – each battle is a complex puzzle to solve.

Mages and Treasures – February 18

Play as a powerful mage on a magical adventure to get back your most beloved treasure from evil hands. Travel through beautiful and dangerous places searching for the elemental amulets, which will help you defeat the magical evilish horde. Explore different places, learn new spells, find marvelous treasures, and solve puzzles on your quest to defeat your foes.

Super Toy Cars Offroad – February 18

In Super Toy Cars Offroad you can choose between 20 very different vehicles, ranging from ATV, buggies, cars, and big trucks. Picking a fast vehicle is important and competition will be tough, so choose wisely and crush your opponents under your wheels or leave them eating dust.