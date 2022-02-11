He said: “Every penny that is spent on treatments that have been shown to be of no benefit is money that could have been spent providing treatments that actually work.”

Five years ago NHS England drew up a list of banned medicines and GPs were told to stop prescribing medicines on the list.

NHS authorities were told that requests for the prescribed medicines would no longer be funded.

However, new data has shown that 3.65 million prescriptions for banned medicines were processed last year.