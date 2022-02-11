He said: “Every penny that is spent on treatments that have been shown to be of no benefit is money that could have been spent providing treatments that actually work.”
Five years ago NHS England drew up a list of banned medicines and GPs were told to stop prescribing medicines on the list.
NHS authorities were told that requests for the prescribed medicines would no longer be funded.
However, new data has shown that 3.65 million prescriptions for banned medicines were processed last year.
This included herbal remedies such as dog rose and lavender oil.
This means that 10,000 prescriptions a day were given out for medicine which is supposed to be banned.
As the guidance is advisory rather than being law GPs are able to use their “clinical discretion” to disregard it.
Prof David Colquhoun, Emeritus Professor of Pharmacology at University College London, told the Telegraph it was “shocking” that the NHS was still spending large amounts of money on “quackery
He said: “The national overprescribing review sets out a series of practical and cultural changes to ensure patients are receiving the most appropriate treatment for their needs and that public money is spent wisely.
“And we are working with GPs, pharmacists and others to implement and embed these improvements.”