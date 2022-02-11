“He has to decide that as soon as possible, otherwise, all season long, he will have to worry about whether he can participate in a tournament or not.”

Djokovic has already run into trouble even when having an exemption, as seen in Australia.

His visa was ultimately cancelled on the grounds that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke thought his presence could “excite anti-vax sentiment” in the country, a view upheld during a Federal Court appeal.

And the longest-serving captain of the Yugoslavian and Serbian tennis national team thought Djokovic would be unable to mentally hold up in competition if he was constantly having to worry about restrictions for different tournaments.

That would come as music to Rafael Nadal’s ears, with the Spaniard in a battle with Djokovic to be recognised as the GOAT of tennis. Nadal recently overtook Djokovic and Roger Federer in terms of Grand Slam titles after winning his 21st at the Australian Open.