Sir David Jason became a household name after being cast as Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter in BBC’s Only Fools and Horses. However, writer John Sullivan initially had another actor in his mind for the wheeler-dealer character. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Jim Broadbent opens up on why he turned down the iconic role.
The actor appears on Friday’s edition of the chat show which is filmed ahead of time.
Jim and Helen Mirren join Graham to discuss their new comedy crime drama The Duke.
However, when asked about the roles he is most famous for, Jim opens up about the Only Fools and Horses role he missed out on.
He says: “Originally I was the second choice for Del Boy.
“The first choice was Enn Reitel, but he didn’t fancy it and I couldn’t do it because I was doing a show in the West End.
“Luckily David Jason was available so my biggest contribution to British culture is not being available!”
Despite missing out on the iconic Del Boy role, Jim starred as recurring bent copper Roy Slater in the sitcom.
“It’s Only Fools and Horses more than anything else and it goes across the generations – kids who weren’t even alive when we made it say Slater is their favourite.”
Talking about her role, Helen says: “I swore to myself that I would never play a character that is described as the ‘long suffering,’ but she is, and she is a great character.”
“This turned out to be Roger Michell’s last film,” she continues.
“He was a great film director and I think it is wonderful to have this as his last because it is very funny, but at the same time it has great emotional depth.”
Elsewhere on the show, Helen opens up on what it was it was like spending lockdown in America with her husband Taylor Hackford.