Sir David Jason became a household name after being cast as Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter in BBC’s Only Fools and Horses. However, writer John Sullivan initially had another actor in his mind for the wheeler-dealer character. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Jim Broadbent opens up on why he turned down the iconic role.

The actor appears on Friday’s edition of the chat show which is filmed ahead of time.

Jim and Helen Mirren join Graham to discuss their new comedy crime drama The Duke.

However, when asked about the roles he is most famous for, Jim opens up about the Only Fools and Horses role he missed out on.

He says: “Originally I was the second choice for Del Boy.

