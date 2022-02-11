PGA Tour: Sahith Theegala leads Waste Management Phoenix Open as Brooks Koepka makes strong start | Golf News







Brooks Koepka ends day one two shots off the lead after five-under-par opening round; World No 1 Jon Rahm on four-under alongside Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen; watch round two live on Friday from 3pm on Sky Sports Golf

Sahith Theegala held the lead with two holes remaining of his opening round at the WM Phoenix Open

Sahith Theegala held the lead of the Waste Management Phoenix Open with two holes remaining of his opening round as darkness caused play to be suspended at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday.

Theegala, in his first season on the PGA Tour, was at 7 under par through 16 holes when the first round was halted with just a handful of players still on the course.K.H. Lee of South Korea had the lowest score of anybody that finished their first round, shooting a 6-under 65. A group of four tied for third place at 5 under included defending champion Brooks Koepka, Harry Higgs, Scott Stallings and Adam Hadwin of Canada. A group of 11 players on four-under includes five of the world’s top 12, in No 1 Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Louis Oosthuizen.Theegala, 24, opened his round Thursday on the back nine, collecting five birdies over his first seven holes, including four consecutive from holes 13-16. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brooks Koepka says he was very pleased with his performance in the opening round. Brooks Koepka says he was very pleased with his performance in the opening round. The California native, who entered this week’s event on a sponsor’s exemption, also had birdies at 3 and 4 after the turn. He had a par save at 7 as darkness approached and his round was paused at the eighth after a chip shot to the green that left him with a lengthy par putt. He will finish that hole early on Friday morning.”It was kind of nice to reset because I actually got a little squirrelly with the driver the last few holes,” Theegala said.”I had some really good up-and-downs and kind of got away with some stuff as well. It was kind of a nice reset. I will go beat some balls in the morning, try to get the swing dialed in again and just keep doing what I’m doing.”Lee, who also opened his round on the back nine, got off to a slow start with two birdies and a bogey on his first nine holes. He then went 4-under over a three-hole stretch from 2-4, recording an eagle 3 at the par-5 third hole. World No 1 Jon Rahm shot a four-under par opening round Koepka, an eight-time winner on tour who has two PGA Championship and US Open titles apiece, was yet another in the field who had a solid round while starting on the back nine. He mixed four birdies with a bogey over his first nine holes then closed with birdies at Nos. 3 and 9.”I made some tweaks with the driver,” said Koepka, who is a two-time winner of the event, also wining in 2015. “It’s one thing to do it at home back … and see it perform there, but to actually come out and drive the ball in a tournament and hit it how I wanted to, spin was great, flight was good, shape was great. So that was nice to see. Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell also enjoyed a strong opening round, shooting 68 to end three-under.Watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open live on Sky Sports. Coverage of Friday’s second round begins at 3pm on Sky Sports Golf. Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland





