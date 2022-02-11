



The Prince of Wales, 73, is currently self-isolating after testing positive on Thursday morning. However, this is not the first time the Queen’s son has come into contact with the virus.

He first had a brush with coronavirus in March 2020 and spent around a week isolating at the Queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland. The second time round, his wife Camilla has said the royal is finding the isolation period a bit more difficult. Clarence House said Camilla tested negative on Thursday and went to her royal engagements scheduled for her day, while Charles was forced to cancel his public duties. The news was announced on Clarence House’s Twitter account: “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. READ MORE: Joe Biden’s mother ‘hated’ England

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.” While the Duchess of Cornwall met with staff members at the Paddington Haven sexual assault referral centre in West London, she spoke to reporters about her husband’s health. She said she was “lucky” to have avoided catching the illness, but revealed the future King was finding it a “bit tiresome” to have the illness for a second time, the Sun reported. Charles and Camilla, who are both double jabbed and boosted, attended a reception in the British Museum and met Chancellor Rishi Sunak and others. DON’T MISS

Other guests also included Home Secretary Priti Patel and music producer Naughty Boy. The Prince also met the Queen two days ago in Windsor, a royal source has revealed, however, the monarch is reportedly not showing any Covid symptoms. Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether the Queen has tested positive or negative. When Charles first was struck with a positive test in the beginning of the pandemic he reported only mild symptoms. However, Clarence House has not given any detail on whether he is experiencing Covid symptoms this time.









