Rachael Ray Is Getting Backlash For A Refried Beans Recipe

If your refried beans have a “crust,” something went wrong.
You may know Rachael Ray from her popular daytime show, her love of the acronym EVOO, or seeing her name and face plastered on just about every product at Bed, Bath, and Beyond.
Oh, and she’s a cook too. Now, while I’m sure she’s made some edible recipes over the years, I think I can speak for every Mexican when I say that we’re all still recovering from Pozolegate 2020. This mom’s reaction will tell you exactly how Rachel’s recipe was received amongst the community:
If you never saw it, Rachel decided to throw things like honey, fire-roasted tomatoes, Frito chips, cotija cheese, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños into pozole, essentially pretending it was chili. Watch the video at your own risk.
Well folks, I’m less-than-pleased to announce that Señora Rachael is back with another controversial recipe for Super Bowl Sunday. This time, she’s making refried beans on TikTok.
Let me break down her process for you. First, she chops up half of an onion and puts it into a skillet in what appears to be the tiniest amount of oil. Hmmm.
She then de-seeds and chops up one jalapeño and throws that in with the onion, along with some grated garlic.
Next, she sprinkles on some cumin and…adds hot sauce?? Ma’am.
Then she throws in a sprinkle of salt, and says that adding a “splash” of water will help the veggies cook faster. So she proceeds to add what appears to be half a gallon.
She lets that come to a boil and then throws in a can of beans. Listen, even the best of us have had to resort to canned beans, but it just wouldn’t be me. 🤷🏽♂️
She then — brace yourself — throws all of it into a food processor.
So while the beans become a liquid in the processor, she adds more oil to the skillet she was just using.
She then throws the liquid beans back into the skillet, where they then begin to bubble in what’s allegedly medium-to-low heat.
The beans then begin to “crisp at the edges,” which is what she says she was going for.
And when she finally finishes and places them into a bowl, she yells out, “Look at that crust!” So yea, look at it.
“Delightful,” she ends with.
Now, I think it’s safe to say that many people online, especially Latinos, were not big fans of this refried bean interpretation.
The reactions even left TikTok and found their way to Twitter too.
Call me next time, Rachael!