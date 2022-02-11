



US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Russia could invade in the next few days, but in the briefing, the White House denied they had told NATO partners the invasion would take place in the next week. It was initially reported that the US believed a fully-fledged invasion will follow a “horrific, bloody campaign” of airstrikes. Nick Schifrin, PBS’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Correspondent, posted on Twitter: “The US believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, and has communicated that decision to the Russian military, three Western and defense officials tell me.”

He added: “The US expects the invasion to begin next week, six US and Western officials tell me, as Secretary of State Antony @SecBlinken said last night. “US officials anticipate a horrific, bloody campaign that begins with two days of aerial bombardment and electronic warfare, followed by an invasion, with the possible goal of regime change.” Mr Sullivan said a Russian attack would begin with aerial bombing and a “massive force” ground invasion. He added: “That could obviously kill civilians without regard to their nationality.

“A subsequent ground invasion would involve the onslaught of a massive force. “With virtually no notice, communications to arrange a departure could be severed and commercial transit halted.” This comes after weeks of escalated tensions and failed diplomatic talks between Russia, Ukraine, NATO, the UK and the European Union. Russia has maintained around 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border for a number of months, but has always insisted they had no plans to invade the former Soviet state.

Antony Blinken said on Friday that Russia could launch an invasion into Ukraine at any time, and it had bolstered the number of troops on the border. He added he believed the invasion could happen during the ongoing Winter Olympics. The Games are due to finish on February 20. He said: “Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border.”

He added: “As we’ve said before, we’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time, and to be clear, that includes during the Olympics.” This follows a change in Foreign Office advice for British citizens, now urging British nationals in Ukraine to leave the country. The UK Foreign Office said Britons should leave Ukraine “while commercial means are available”, and has previously advised against all travel not “essential”. They estimate a few thousand British nationals remain in Ukraine.

“It’s a very different situation and things could go crazy quickly.” Antony Blinken added: “We will continue that process and we’ve also been very clear that any American citizens who remain in Ukraine should leave now.” Mr Sullivan echoed on Friday: “If you stay, you are assuming risk with no guarantee that there will be any other opportunity to leave and no prospect of a US military evacuation in the event of a Russian evasion. This comes as talks between UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov failed to make any progress in Moscow.









