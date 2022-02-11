At the time, Sarah’s beloved ring cost around £25,000, but inflation and the story behind the ring now means it could be valued in the region of £70,000.

Sarah Ferguson’s ring, which is not always given as much attention as other royal ladies, such as Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle.

A royal fan, Sharon McCallum, wrote on Facebook: “To me, the prettiest ring is the ring Andrew gave to Sarah.

“It is a stunning ring, I am not at all a fan of fancy glittery jewellery, but Sarah’s ring really impressed me.”