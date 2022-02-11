Reiterating that the former world No 4 was joining his team instead of replacing his father, he added: “Enqvist is an addition to my team.”

Last year’s French Open semi-finalist has made another change off the court, stopping his experiments with new racket strings after undergoing an elbow surgery over the off-season.

The Greek player was forced out of the season-ending ATP Finals with an elbow injury and had the procedure over the off-season, still struggling in his initial return at the ATP Cup in January.

But he was able to turn things around and make it to the last four at the Australian Open, and has admitted it feels “much, much better”.