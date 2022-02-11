Sponsored Video



Super Bowl ad: Austin Powers cast, Mike Myers, Rob Lowe reunite

WASHINGTON — The cast of “Austin Powers” has reunited in a new Super Bowl commercial for General Motors to promote the company’s electric car technology and highlight the climate change crisis.  

During the commercial, Dr. Evil (played by Myers) learns from Number Two (played by Rob Lowe) that he is no longer the number one threat to the world. So, Dr. Evil, who has taken over General Motors, agrees he’ll save the planet from climate change before trying to take over the world. 

The ad also stars Seth Green and Mindy Sterling, who are back as Scott Evil and Frau Farbissina. 

The 60-second commercial will air during the third quarter of the game. 

NBCUniversal said it has sold all of the ad space for the 2022 Super Bowl, with some 30-second commercial spots going for as much as $7 million.

The Super Bowl is on Sunday, Feb. 13. 



