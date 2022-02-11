In 2019, he was “forced” to sell his boiler installation business amid reports it owed almost £2million to creditors. During this time, Joseph “battled depression and public shaming” after the failure of his company, but said it made him even more determined to bounce back.
Lord Sugar invested £250,000 in Mr Valente’s boiler installation company ImpraGas.
However, two years later ImpraGas was sold for an undisclosed sum, however, Joseph said 70 plus staff kept their jobs after the takeover.
There were rumours that the company went bust but he has insisted that the company had faced a “challenging economic climate”, which led him to choose to sell.
It was sold to shell company VBH Assets, co-owned by Joseph. They entered into voluntary liquidation as they owed £1.9million to creditors.
Mr Valente told the Mirror: “It hit me very hard, I was very depressed for a couple of months, and one day I woke up and thought, ‘There is no way I am going to let this destroy me’.
“I had my credibility and my reputation to rebuild.
“I found myself pretty much starting from zero back in January 2020
“I saw that in lockdown and post lockdown, there was going to be a huge demand for people to acquire new skills, going from employed to self-employed because they lost their job, or people needing to up their businesses strategy in the marketplace.”
In 2020 he created Trade Mastermind, which helps businesses in the construction industry.
The new venture is set to fetch 2.4 million sales and create another 50 jobs in the first 12 months with plans to launch in the United States.
The company is reportedly forecast to generate a £3million turnover in 2022.
He continued: “Even when I had no money, I was in my apartment selling and recreating courses online.
“And now I’m sat here, back in the game with a new business with 10 staff and over half a million in sales in lockdown in the last couple of months, I realised that, you know, you can do it.”
Mr Valente said his success and failure were the strengths of his mentoring.
He built up his boiler installation company ImpraGas, in Yaxley, from scratch into a £10million turnover business over eight years only to see it close just months after selling it.
“We know what the up and downside looks like. We’ve failed so they don’t have to.”
The Apprentice airs Thursday’s at 9pm on BBC One.