Several Federal Reserve officials, both privately and publicly, are pushing back against calls by St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard on Thursday for super-sized rate hikes, and instead suggesting the central bank is likely to embark initially on a more measured path.

The comments of these officials suggest markets may have wrongly interpreted Bullard’s remarks as being more widely held than they are by Fed officials and leadership.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Thursday after the inflation report, “My views have not changed” for three or four rate hikes this year, likely beginning with a 25 basis point increase. That was the same view he gave CNBC on Wednesday before the inflation report. (One basis point equals 0.01%.)

After the report showed the consumer price index rose 7.5% year over year, a fresh 40-year high, Bullard told Bloomberg he wanted to see 100 basis points of tightening “in the bag” by July, including the possibility of a 50 basis point rate hike and even potentially an intermeeting move.

Stocks, which had actually shrugged off the inflation report, sold off sharply in the wake of Bullard’s comments and bond yields soared. The 25 basis point move in the 2-year yield was the largest one-day increase since the global financial crisis in 2009. Markets priced in near certainty of a 50 basis point hike in March, even though Bullard himself said he was undecided about such a move.