On this week in history, the British invasion was in full swing. The Beatles invasion.

It was on February 8, 1964 that the Fab Four performed for the first time on U.S. soil, and it was on the Ed Sullivan Show.

73 Million people gathered in front of their television sets to watch.

According to urban legend, Ed Sullivan first heard about The Beatles when he and his wife were vacationing in London. They witnessed 1,500 screaming fans at the airport as The Beatles returned back to England from a tour in Sweden.

Sullivan knew he wanted to bring the band to America, and as they say the rest is history.

