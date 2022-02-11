Indiana Jones and The Da Vinci Code are clear influences but really this is just a string of breathless action sequences for Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. The Brit plays thinly sketched Nathan Drake who, after growing up in an orphanage with his now-missing brother Sam, embarked on an unlikely career as free-running pickpocket/cocktail mixologist.

After a perfunctory flashback to his childhood, we see Nathan impress Mark Wahlberg’s mysterious punter Victor “Sully” Sullivan by stealing the bracelet of a young woman who visits the bar.

Sully, some sort of explorer, invites him on a globe-trotting mission to find his brother and track down the treasure of 16th century explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Unfortunately, evil billionaire Moncada (Antonio Banderas) and his crew, including knife-wielding Braddock (Tati Gabrielle), are also after the bounty.