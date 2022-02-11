



Romelu Lukaku has shared a cryptic message on social media to heighten speculation that he is unhappy at Chelsea. Lukaku has endured a mixed season since rejoining the Blues from Inter Milan in the summer and his comments suggest he is unsettled in west London.

Chelsea paid Inter a club-record fee of £97.5million to bring Lukaku back to the Premier League in the summer. That faith is yet to be repaid, with the 28-year-old striker currently on nine goals in 25 appearances across all competitions. Lukaku gave a controversial interview with Italian media earlier in the season in which he admitted he is unhappy with Thomas Tuchel’s tactical set-up, which he feels doesn’t suit him. The Chelsea manager and star striker appear to have patched up their relationship and Lukaku has been leading the line in recent games, including in the Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal on Wednesday, when he grabbed the game’s only goal. JUST IN: Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool in Youri Tielemans transfer tussle

And his pointed words might be considered by some in the context of his admission earlier in the season. “Physically I’m fine, even better than before,” Lukaku told Sky Italy. “After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine. But I’m not happy with the situation, this is normal. “I think the coach has chosen to play with another system, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional.

“I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up.” He added: “I think everything that happened was not supposed to happen like this. How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me because it is not the right time now, but even when I left it was not the right time. “Now I think it is right to speak because I have always said that I have Inter in my heart, I will return to play there, I really hope so. “I am in love with Italy, this is rightly the time to talk and let people know what really happened without talking badly about people because I am not like that.”









