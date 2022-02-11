Star Wars fans are rarely starved for good content these days. With The Book of Boba Fett: Season 1 wrapped up, we can now look ahead to other hotly anticipated Disney+ shows like Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian: Season 3 and Star Wars: Ahsoka. And while the franchise is in the middle of a big screen hiatus, there are more Star Wars movies on the horizon.

From scoundrels to Jedi masters to bounty hunters, we’ve cooked up a list featuring all the upcoming Star Wars projects. While some are locked and others are just strong rumors, one thing’s for sure – there are passionate plans in the works to give us A LOT of Star Wars, whether it’s a story centered on beloved characters or an entirely new cosmic adventure.

Click right through the scruffy-looking slideshow below to see what’s coming, and a couple of “maybes” too…

Of course, all release dates remain subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

What Are the Next Star Wars Movies and Shows Coming Out? 2022 Release Dates

For those keeping track, here’s the full lineup of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows:

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series (Premieres May 25, 2022)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 (2022)

Star Wars: Andor TV series (2022)

The Mandalorian: Season 3 (Late 2022)

The Book of Boba Fett: Season 2 (TBD)

Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic TV series (possibly canceled)

Star Wars: Ahsoka TV series (in pre-production)

Star Wars: The Acolyte TV series (in development)

Star Wars: Lando TV series (In Development)

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (in development)

Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie (TBD)

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie (TBD)

Untitled J.D. Dillard/Matt Owens Movie (TBD)

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy (reportedly canceled)

David Benioff & DB Weiss’ Star Wars Movies (canceled)

Here are the Star Wars projects that definitely are (or at least appear to be) in the works right now:

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series (Premieres May 25, 2022)

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Concept Art

Following years of rumors that Ewan McGregor would reprise the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in a movie, McGregor’s Obi-Wan will instead return in a limited series on Disney+. The series is set in between Episodes III and IV and will, at least initially, showcase Obi-Wan’s life as a hermit on Tatooine. However, with Hayden Christensen also reprising the role of Darth Vader, it appears something will pull Obi-Wan off-planet and once again pit him against his fallen apprentice.

The Mandalorian veteran Deborah Chow is directing the six-episode series, and the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi also includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Star Wars: Andor TV series (Late Summer 2022)

Diego Luna’s rebel spy Cassian Andor will be the star of his own live-action Star Wars series on the Disney+ streaming service. Andor will focus on Cassian’s exploits before the events of Rogue One. Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma), Forest Whitaker (Saw Gerrera) and Alan Tudyk (K-2SO) will reprise their roles from Rogue One, with the hope that others like Alistair Petrie (General Draven) might also return.

The series is described by Disney as a “rousing spy thriller” and will explore some of the dangerous missions carried out by Andor and his allies during the early days of the Rebellion. The cast also includes Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller. Rogue One’s Tony Gilroy was serving as showrunner, but he’s backed out of the project and has been replaced by Black Mirror’s Toby Haynes. According to Skarsgard, Disney might already be planning for Andor: Season 2.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 (2022)

The latest Star Wars animated series is expected to return for a second season in 2022, as Clone Force 99 continues to find its purpose in the early days of the Empire. We’re expecting Season 2 to reveal more about the true nature of Omega and her connection to Emperor Palpatine’s twisted cloning experiments.

The Mandalorian: Season 3 (Late 2022)

The first live-action Star Wars series will return for a third season, having taken a year off to make room for The Book of Boba Fett. Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin will return, as the lone gunfighter deals with the fallout of Season 2 and the responsibilities that come with wielding the Darksaber. Carl Weathers is also expected to return as Greef Karga. According to actor Giancarlo Esposito, production was slated to begin in Fall 2021, which should allow for a late 2022 premiere window.

Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic TV Series (Possibly Canceled)

Rangers of the New Republic is one of several spinoffs of The Mandalorian revealed by Disney. It’s believed the series will focus on Gina Carano’s Cara Dune and other New Republic soldiers as they work to restore peace to the galaxy, even as the threat of the First Order begins to grow. However, following Carano’s firing by Lucasfilm, the future of this spinoff is unclear. Some reports suggest the series has been shelved, and that certain plot points will be integrated back into The Mandalorian.

Star Wars: Ahsoka TV Series (In Pre-Production)

Essential Ahsoka Tano Stories to Watch (and Read)

The other Mandalorian spinoff series will focus on Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano. The series will be set in the same era as The Mandalorian itself, so rather than fill in the missing gaps in Ahsoka’s story, it’ll likely revolve around her hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, as teased in Ahsoka’s previous Mandalorian appearance.

Hayden Christensen will also appear as Anakin Skywalker following his appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi, though whether he’ll appear as a Force Ghost or via flashback scenes is unclear. The show’s cast also includes Ray Stevenson as an unknown villain and Liu Bordizzo as Ahsoka’s Mandalorian comrade Sabine Wren. Dave Filoni is writing the series, and production is slated to begin in April 2022.

Star Wars: The Acolyte TV Series (In Development)

Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland is overseeing a new live-action series on Disney+ set during the High Republic era, 200 years before the events of prequels. Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy teases the series will “will take us into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emergent dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”

Star Wars: Lando TV Series (In Development)

While Lucasfilm seems to have no immediate plans for a sequel to 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lando Calrissian is set to get his own live-action series. Little is known about the project other than that it’s being developed by Dear White People’s Justin Simien. Presumably, the series will see Donald Glover reprise his role as Lando.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron (In Development)

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has been given the reins of the next Star Wars theatrical film, which was originally slated to hit theaters in Christmas of 2023. Kathleen Kennedy teases, “This story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high speed thrill ride. The legend of Rogue Squadron has been long beloved by Star Wars fans, and will move us into a future era of the galaxy.”

However, as of November 2021 the film has been taken off the production schedule while Jenkins focuses on Wonder Woman 3. Industry insider Matthew Belloni reports the film is the latest in a long line of Star Wars projects hampered by “creative differences.” Even if those problems are ironed out, it’s unlikely Rogue Squadron will still see release in 2023.

Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Movie (TBD)

In September, 2019, Marvel Studios overlord Kevin Feige was revealed to be working on a mysterious new Star Wars movie with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. This was a noteworthy shift in the relationship between Disney siblings Lucasfilm and Marvel, and not surprisingly it has spurred rumors that Feige could be on his way to taking on a bigger role on the Star Wars side of things, especially in the wake of the news that the Weiss/Benioff series has been shelved. The project is reportedly being scripted by MCU veteran Michael Waldron.

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars Movie (TBD)

Following months of rumors, Disney confirmed Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi has been tapped to direct a live-action Star Wars movie. Waititi is also co-writing the film alongside 1917’s Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Nothing else is known about the film yet, including when it’s set in the Star Wars timeline or which of the mystery release dates it’ll end up claiming. In 2021 Waititi revealed he’s cracked the story for his movie, but the actual script is still in its early stages.

Untitled J.D. Dillard/Matt Owens Movie (TBD)

A new Star Wars movie is reportedly in the works from director J.D. Dillard (Sleight) and writer Matt Owens (Luke Cage), according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s unclear whether this new Star Wars film will be a theatrical release or if it will debut on the Disney+ streaming service. With Lucasfilm currently planning the next phase of Star Wars movies, executives are reportedly trying to decide which characters and stories are right for theaters and which would be better suited as a Disney+ exclusive, says THR. Dillard wrote and directed the sci-fi thriller Sleight, and while he is one half of the team developing this new Star Wars movie, it’s unclear whether he will be the one to direct it should the project move forward.

Which Star Wars project are you most excited for? Which of the rumored movies do you think will actually make its way to the big screen? Let us know in the comments.