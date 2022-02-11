A new Battle Pass is arriving with Warzone and Vanguard Season 2, offering players a wide variety of new content. Here’s everything up for grabs in the Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass.

A new season means a new Battle Pass for players to sink their teeth into. Players will aim to progress through the Season 2 Battle Pass and unlock rare weapon blueprints, Operator skins, and much more along the way.

With over 100 brand new tiers to dive into, let’s take a look at the Battle Pass rewards and items available in Season 2.

Vanguard & Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass price

The standard version of the Battle Pass costs 1,000 CoD Points and this will allow you to unlock all 100 Tiers along the way. Alternatively, you could opt for the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,400 CoD Points to instantly skip the first 20 Tiers.

The Battle Pass boost from the Bundle means players will start at Tier 21 as opposed to 1. Purchasing either version of the Battle Pass will grant players with some instant rewards including the new Task Force Yeti Operator Anna Drake, a new Constanze Skin, a Double Weapon XP Token, and a Seasonal XP Boost.

The Battle Pass Bundle comes with the above items as well as a Legendary Bonus Skin for Wade Jackson.

Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass: New Operator Skins

The Season 2 Battle Pass contains some interesting new Operator skins that you can unlock. Vanguard’s Operators will receive some brand-new cosmetic appearances that are available at different Tiers.

The Season 2 Battle Pass will deliver a new Operator Skin every 10 Tiers, here are some of the most notable Operator skins:

Tier 30: Lucas ‘Vagabond’ Skin

Lucas ‘Vagabond’ Skin Tier 40: Halima ‘Tourniquet’ Skin

Halima ‘Tourniquet’ Skin Tier 90: Wade ‘New York Blues’ Skin

New Weapons in Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass

Two new weapons are available through the Season 2 Battle Pass. You can unlock the KG M40 Assault Rifle at Tier 15, and this weapon is a “Workhorse assault rifle, naturally steady and accurate” making it a reliable choice.

The Whitley LMG seen above becomes available at Tier 31 and although it is a heavy weapon to carry around it has “the best damage per shot compared to its four Vanguard competitors.” Perhaps it will take over Warzone’s long-range meta.

New multiplayer Perks, Equipment & Killstreak in Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass

For starters, players will receive the new Ball Turret Gunner Killstreak at Tier 1. This devastating aerial assault can be earned by mounting a 12-kill streak and will take you above the map to operate a giant turret.

Next, the Mechanic Perk will be available to players at Tier 21 and it will provide a significant buff to Field Upgrade charge time. Accessing your Field Upgrade as quickly as possible will set you up for Multiplayer success.

The iconic Sticky Bomb equipment is back and better than ever. Players will unlock this powerful grenade that sticks to surfaces at Tier 39.

The second new Perk arriving in Season 2 is called Armory and it brings forth two valuable traits. Players with Armory will be able to use equipment faster as well as receive immunity from opposing players’ Engineer Perk. This new Perk will be available at Tier 44.

Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass Tier 100 Rewards

It may take some grinding but players who reach the final Tiers can claim the rare Legendary items from the Season 2 Battle Pass. These include Legendary Operator cosmetics, weapon Blueprints, and in-game Titles, Emblems, and Charms.

Here are the final rewards in the Warzone & Vanguard Season 2 Battle Pass:

Tier 100: ‘White Mirage’ Legendary Anna Skin

‘White Mirage’ Legendary Anna Skin Tier 100: ‘Postmodern’ Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint (KG M40)

‘Postmodern’ Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint (KG M40) Tier 100: Mountaineer Title, Season 2 Emblem, and Extinction Notice Charm.’

That covers everything that has been revealed in the Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass as of now. We’ll be sure to update this article once every Tier and reward has been revealed.

For more CoD content, check out why Warzone players are begging Raven not to change Rebirth Island or the upcoming Caldera Clash mode explained.

Image credits: Activision / Sledgehammer Games