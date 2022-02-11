Sponsored Video


That leaves West Ham facing the prospect of players demanding heavy increases in pay when it comes to contract negotiations.

Star striker Michail Antonio signed a new deal recently and is believed to earn in the region of £100,000.

But several star names, including Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Pablo Fornals and Vladimir Coufal are said to earn ‘significantly less’.

And while they are giving their support to Zouma amid the intense backlash against him, there is unhappiness over the club’s wage structure.





