Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly, Environment Canada says

WEATHER ALERT

ENVIRONMENT CANADA

*************************

Weather advisory in effect for:

Guelph – Erin – Southern Wellington County

Kitchener – Cambridge – Region of Waterloo

Mount Forest – Arthur – Northern Wellington County

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Hazards:

Snow, with total amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

Reduced visibility from brief heavier snow and blowing snow.

When:

Beginning this morning through this afternoon.

Discussion:

A band of snow will arrive this morning. Gusty southerly winds will cause local blowing snow in exposed areas and reduced visibility. The snow will ease to scattered flurries or periods of drizzle late this afternoon into this evening.

Impacts:

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

*************************