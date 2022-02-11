The Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London announced its new wax figure of Zendaya this week, displaying the star decked out in a striking hot pink satin suit reminiscent of a gala appearance in 2016.

“Known for her roles in Hollywood blockbusters including ‘Spider Man,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Dune’ and ‘The Greatest Showman,’ the American actor and singer is also considered a role model and fashion icon thanks to her statement looks, with her Madame Tussauds London figure being no different,” the museum remarked in a statement on the launch.

The issue, according to fans? The statue looks nothing like the 25-year-old actress.

“Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant,” one person remarked on Twitter, to tens of thousands of likes.