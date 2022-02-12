10 Must-See Movies From The 2000s That Still Hold Up

The 2000s produced many great films that took audiences on adventures and had them explore their emotional depths. This groundbreaking era of films saw the start of legendary franchises that are still being developed or continued to this day.

RELATED: 10 Must-See Movies From The ’80s That Still Hold Up

There are several movies of the 2000s that will always be regarded as masterpieces and will be beloved for many for decades to come. Not all movies from two decades ago can still hold up, and some have not stood the test of time. Despite that, there are some exceptional examples of true cinema. Some of the films from the 2000s are considered the greatest films of all time.

10 The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy Is The Greatest Trilogy (2001, 2002, and 2003)

The Lord Of The Rings trilogy is considered to be one of the greatest trilogies ever. The Lord Of The Rings is the definition of a perfect adaption, and phenomenally transfers J. R. R. Tolkien’s work to the silver screen. The Lord Of The Rings proves that films can take the viewer to a different place, and had significant help from a talented cast. This includes Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, and Andy Serkis.

The special effects in The Lord Of The Rings still hold up amazingly, even though technology has improved significantly since the trilogy’s release. Each installment delivers an emotional gut punch. Tolkien’s work is one of the greatest fantasy series of the past century and the trilogy succeeds at honoring them.

9 The Dark Knight Redefined Batman Movies (2008)

The Dark Knight is often hailed as the best Batman movie ever made, and one of the most influential films of all time. Christopher Nolan’s work at bringing Batman and the Joker together on the big screen paid off. Not only was Christian Bale’s Batman everything that fans deserved, but Heath Ledger played the most compelling on-screen Joker to date.

RELATED: 10 Must-See Movies From The ’70s That Still Hold Up

The Dark Knight helped to redefine fans’ expectations for what a Batman movie could be, and redefined the superhero movie genre with an intense and gritty Batman. The Dark Knight was praised for its musical score, mature themes, and visual styles. The characters’ performances are better with every viewing.





8 The Prestige Is A Wonderful Example Of Early Christopher Nolan Films (2006)

The Prestige is one of the earlier films by Christopher Nolan and is still considered to be amazing. The cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, and Michael Caine, is an A-list cast of extremely talented actors. The Prestige focuses on two competing magicians and its plot is rife with fascinating twists and turns. The intriguing storylines and amazing performances make The Prestige a must-see for any cinephile or Christopher Nolan fan.





7 WALL-E Is A Thought-Provoking Message Wrapped In A Beautiful Animated Movie (2008)

WALL-E is all about the dangers of human consumption and climate change. It’s an incredibly thought-provoking and daunting message, but WALL-E delivers it in a beautiful and heartfelt animated movie. The robot WALL-E finds love in a world overrun with garbage. He is compassionate, loving, and left behind to clean up the mess that humans made.

WALL-E portrays humans living on space ships, never moving from their chairs, and being addicted to technology. WALL-E tries to convey the message that if society doesn’t look up from their phones or tablets, the world will be gone before they know it.





6 American Psycho Is One Of Christian Bale’s Best Performances (2000)

Christian Bale is one of the best actors currently working and American Psycho is one of the masterpieces that perfectly portrays his talents. Bale conveyed the insanity and intensity of Patrick Bateman, a serial killer, in a terrifying way. With a hatred for his lifestyle, Bale begins to inflict pain upon others, resulting in the murdering of civilians across New York. The scenes of American Psycho are iconic, especially of him murdering to Hip To Be Square.

RELATED: Batman: 5 Ways Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne Is Just Like The Comics (& 5 Ways He Isn’t)

American Psycho dives into the mind of a psychopath and delivers viewers an intense look at this horrifying circumstance. American Psycho all rides on the back of Bale, who elevates the movie to new heights. Other notable members of the cast include Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon, and Samantha Mathis.





5 Iron Man Started The MCU (2008)

There is no doubt that the MCU became what it is today because of Robert Downey Jr. and 2008’s Iron Man. Iron Man set the tone for everything that followed and it didn’t disappoint. As the first film in the MCU’s catalog, 2008 blessed audiences with the start of the biggest superhero franchise.

RDJ perfectly embodied his role as Tony Stark and has since become one of the most beloved on-screen superheroes ever. Iron Man was the perfect blend of comic book and movie magic and it started the audiences’ craving for more Marvel movies.





4 Casino Royale Was Craig’s First Outing As Bond (2006)

Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond has become beloved and incredibly well-received by 007 fans, despite initial apprehension. This success can be attributed to the strong start of Casino Royale. Casino Royale showed a very different version of James Bond to long-time fans and helped the James Bond franchise bring in new fans by starting fresh.

Daniel Craig’s Bond was more an action hero than an MI6 agent initially, but this change sat well with audiences. Casino Royale was well received for its high-stakes thrill, and for taking Bond “back to his roots” in an intense and gripping depiction.









3 The Pursuit Of Happyness Is A Beautifully Tragic Tale (2006)

Will Smith is a particularly talented actor and The Pursuit Of Happyness is one of his most emotionally diverse roles. The Pursuit Of Happyness is about a man putting everything on the line and taking risky sacrifices to provide for his family, namely his 4-year-old son. The Pursuit Of Happyness is an emotional rollercoaster and breaks the hearts of viewers every time.

RELATED: 10 Times An Actor’s Movie Parents Were Played By Their Actual Parents

As Chris Gardner struggles with homelessness, he finds that when debt walks in the door, love flies out the window. The Pursuit Of Happyness was also filled with upbeat themes of fatherly love and working hard to get the most out of life. Will Smith brings this role to life and delights and devastates fans in this must-see movie.





2 Avatar Was A Groundbreaking Movie (2009)

Avatar revolutionized the movie box office and introduced 3D movies into mainstream theaters. Avatar was one of James Cameron’s best works and blew viewers away when it was released. Avatar became the number one selling movie of all time and has been re-released in theaters multiple times since.

After over a decade since Avatar first released, the first of its sequels is said to be released in December 2022. Avatar changed what it meant to be a box office success by bringing in an astonishing $2.847 billion with a production cost of $237 million. Avatar’s 3D movies technology, practical effects, and CGI revolutionized the film industry.





1 Catch Me If You Can Is An Underrated Spielberg Film (2002)

One of Steven Spielberg’s most underrated movies is Catch Me If You Can. Catch Me If You Can is based on Frank Abagnale’s autobiography. Frank Abagnale was a legendary con artist who made millions of dollars by posing as a pilot, doctor, and parish prosecutor. Catch Me If You Can is an incredibly fun, wild ride through each con that is pulled.

The all-star cast of Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks helps to drive Catch Me If You Can to thrilling and suspenseful extents. When Spielberg movies are discussed, Catch Me If You Can is often left out of the conversation, but the story should be enjoyed by all fans of Spielberg’s work.

NEXT: The 10 Best Steven Spielberg Movies, According To IMDb



Next

10 MCU Easter Eggs Even Hardcore Fans Missed







About The Author