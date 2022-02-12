

I feel as though the impeccable Gina Torres has appropriately represented Latinx culture throughout her well-established successful career as an Afro-Latina actor in Hollywood. She’s starred in plenty of hit TV shows such as Firefly, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Westworld, Pearson, Suits, or popular films like The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, and many more, winning plenty of awards along the way. I think Torres has been crucial to Latinx representation because of her work on and offscreen. It is no secret that Hollywood usually casts Afro-Latinas in non-Latinx Black roles because they don’t match Latinx Hollywood stereotypes. As a result, Torres has been actively working to change the narrative of this stereotype, doing things like suggesting for her character in 9-1-1: Lonestar to be Afro-Latina and for her to speak Spanish wherever it was possible. Having her character speak Spanish helps illustrate that Afro-Latinos such as myself exist. I believe her persistence to make it abundantly clear the audience knows her character is Black and Latinx was extremely beneficial considering there are so many Afro-Latinos looking to see representation and feel included.