These Latinx celebs helped shape representation for me.
I think the importance of having Latinx faces on television and in movies is simple. Not only are Latinx people talented AF, but they’re also incredibly gifted actors who deserve more opportunities.
1.
Gina Torres
2.
George Lopez
3.
Rita Moreno
4.
Desi Arnaz
5.
Salma Hayek
6.
Jose Ferrer
7.
Jennifer Lopez
8.
John Leguizamo
9.
Kathleen Herles
10.
Sofía Vergara
11.
Eva Longoria
12.
Christina Vidal
13.
America Ferrara
Latinx people play a huge role in American culture, and their representation in movies and television needs to be a significantly higher priority in this country.