Sponsored Video


These Latinx celebs helped shape representation for me.

I think the importance of having Latinx faces on television and in movies is simple. Not only are Latinx people talented AF, but they’re also incredibly gifted actors who deserve more opportunities.


Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

I believe that America is ready for more Latinx-led movies and TV shows. Therefore I want to highlight those that I  think have been paving the way for the Latinx community in Hollywood. 

1.

Gina Torres


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

I feel as though the impeccable Gina Torres has appropriately represented Latinx culture throughout her well-established successful career as an Afro-Latina actor in Hollywood. She’s starred in plenty of hit TV shows such as Firefly9-1-1: Lone Star, WestworldPearsonSuits, or popular films like The Matrix ReloadedThe Matrix Revolutions, and many more, winning plenty of awards along the way. I think Torres has been crucial to Latinx representation because of her work on and offscreen. It is no secret that Hollywood usually casts Afro-Latinas in non-Latinx Black roles because they don’t match Latinx Hollywood stereotypes. As a result, Torres has been actively working to change the narrative of this stereotype, doing things like suggesting for her character in 9-1-1: Lonestar to be Afro-Latina and for her to speak Spanish wherever it was possible. Having her character speak Spanish helps illustrate that Afro-Latinos such as myself exist. I believe her persistence to make it abundantly clear the audience knows her character is Black and Latinx was extremely beneficial considering there are so many Afro-Latinos looking to see representation and feel included.

2.

George Lopez


Eric Mccandless / ABC via Getty Images

I think George Lopez and his show positively influenced Latinx representation on-screen by helping change the narrative of Latinx people in America. First off, George Lopez was the first Mexican American actor to be the lead star in a primetime series, which is not an easy feat.  Second, let’s give Lopez credit for not allowing his show to portray any demeaning roles towards Latinx culture, such as playing a drug dealer, murderer, or gang member. Not to mention, I think George Lopez is not only one of the best sitcoms of all time because of its hysterical humor, but it also incorporated aspects into the show that accurately depicts Latinx culture. Showing what it’s like being Latinx in America is extremely necessary and beneficial for everyone going through these actual scenarios in real life. Therefore, I genuinely appreciate George Lopez and believe he has played a significant role in Latinx representation on and off-screen.                                                                                

3.

Rita Moreno


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Rita Moreno is the Puerto Rican Godmother of Latinx representation, and here’s why. In 1962, Rita Moreno became the first Latina actor to win an Oscar, and that was only the beginning of her illustrious career of representing Latinx people. Moreno is the first and only Latinx star ever to earn the status of PEGOT, which means she has won at least one Peabody, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award. Those accolades alone are incredible, and I believe no one deserves to be on this list more than Rita Moreno. I think no one has represented Latinx culture more than Rita Moreno, considering she spent her long, incredible career breaking barriers, fighting stereotypes, and ultimately creating the pathway for Latinx people to be represented on television and in films.  

4.

Desi Arnaz


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Desi Arnaz is one of the essential Latinx celebrities in Hollywood history because many of these celebrities would not be on this list if it weren’t for him. Before Desi Arnaz, Latinx representation was virtually invisible in Hollywood before I Love Lucy came out. Arnaz was a Latinx pioneer because of  I Love Lucy by breaking down barriers when racial tension was very high. He played a considerable part in Latinx representation because he was the first Latino to not only act but also star in a primetime TV show, and this paved the way for a lot of Latinx celebs to do the same, such as George Lopez and more. 

5.

Salma Hayek


James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

Honestly, I think she is arguably the most famous Latina actor globally, and I believe Salma Hayek has played a massive part in Latinx representation. Since she first entered the industry in the early ’90s, you can not mention the most successful Latina actors without Salma Hayek. She has starred in countless fan-favorite films and major Hollywood releases, all while embracing her Mexican accent throughout each one. Salma Hayek is the first Mexican actor nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, thanks to her film FridaToday, Hayek has even made her way to a lead role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which I think still needs more Latinx representation, in my opinion.                                                                   

6.

Jose Ferrer


Doug Mckenzie / Getty Images

I mean, where do I begin? Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jose Ferrer was the first Latino actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor in a leading role in Cyrano de Bergerac. I don’t think many Latinx celebrities would have been able to attain the success they were able to reach without the successful career of Jose Ferrer. Thanks to him and his achievements as a Puerto Rican director and actor, many avenues were opened up for Latinos. Subtract Ferrer and know what Latinx culture would look like in Hollywood today. I think viewers wouldn’t see as much Latinx representation on screen if it wasn’t for actors and directors like Ferrer paving the way for others to be more widely accepted in Hollywood. 

7.

Jennifer Lopez


Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

I mean, very few if anyone will ever come close to the career of Jennifer Lopez or have the impact she has had on the Latinx community and the rest of the world. Jennifer Lopez is a mega superstar of cinema, music, and fashion. Therefore I think she’s played an enormous part in Latinx representation because of how successful she’s been while unapologetically being her Latina self the whole time. As a result, people are more aware of Latinx culture, or are inspired to be acceptive of Latinx culture. I mean, she was the first Latina to get paid a million dollars for a film. As a result of her incredible career and influence, I believe there are more opportunities for Latinas. 

8.

John Leguizamo


Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

I doubt anyone will question why John Leguizamo made a list. Simply put, there have been many times the Latino star has played the lead role or costarred in a major film or hit TV show and successfully represented Latinx culture. Such as Empire, John Wick, Ice Age, Carlito’s Way, Executive Decision, Encanto, Die Hard 2, and so much more. For his work on screen as well as offscreen, I think John Leguizamo deserves his roses now. He’s no ghost to creating opportunities for Latinx artists to succeed. Leguizamo produces films through NGL Collect, which happens to be his highly talented media company that he owns, to deliver content, primarily by Latinx artists, for the Latinx market. I mean, talk about putting on for your people and representing Latinx culture!

9.

Kathleen Herles


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

Now I know there’s a chance you may not recognize her face, but if you heard her speak, I would bet the farm you would recognize her voice. I doubt few have appropriately represented Latinx people more than Kathleen Herles, considering she’s the voice of Dora The Explorer, one of the most popular and successful kid’s shows of all time. I think Dora the Explorer was the only representation for many Latinx children, and for that reason, Herles deserves all the credit in the world. The show has taught Spanish to millions of children worldwide and I think the series was especially significant across the United States since Spanish is the second most spoken language in America. 

10.

Sofía Vergara


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Although she has been criticized for perpetuating Latinx stereotypes, I think Sofia Vergara has been doing the opposite; I can name a few family members in my Latinx family that act similarly to how she does, so I don’t find it offensive at all. Although she has starred in a few films, she has impacted Latinx representation the most as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the highly successful hit-show Modern Family. Her character is unapologetically Latinx and proud of it, which I love. I also appreciate that it was on Modern Family that she educated her screenwriters and producers on Latinx culture. I like that she did this because since Modern Family is a top-rated show, I think many people could see different aspects of Latinx culture that they may not have seen before, which is a massive win!

11.

Eva Longoria


Foc Kan / WireImage / Getty Images

I think Eva Longoria has helped with Latinx representation in multiple ways. She broke barriers when it was rare to have a Latina lead on a television series back in the early 2000s, as Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives. Now, Longoria has committed herself to telling Latinx stories and fighting for Latinx representation. Longoria is going to be one of the first Latinas to direct a significant studio Hollywood film. Interestingly enough, out of 30 directors or more, she was chosen to be the director to lead the filming of Flamin’ Hot. The film is a biopic about a Mexican who helped turn Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a mainstream phenomenon. Choosing Longoria as the director of this film means a lot considering there are very few Latinas directing major Hollywood films.

12.

Christina Vidal


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

For me, Christina Vidal played a big part in Latinx representation. As a 90’s baby, I don’t recall ever seeing the proper representation of my culture or another young Latinx teen on Nickelodeon or Cartoon Network. Therefore at the time of Christina Vilald’s show, she represented Latinx culture effectively better than anyone else. Premiering on Nickelodeon as one of the first Latinx-led TV shows ever, her show Taina helped kids, especially Latinx kids such as myself, become more educated about their culture. Taina’s show helped inspire kids to believe that they could follow their dreams and make them come true, just like she does on the show. The show also highlighted the difficulty of being Latinx and fitting in with American culture. Therefore,  I believe she played a huge part in Latinx representation as she immersed viewers in her culture; Latinx kids like myself felt a connection to the show that they didn’t experience with the other teen programs airing at the time. 

13.

America Ferrara


Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

As one of the only Latinas to ever do so, America Ferrara has had a successful career in the highly competitive television industry. Doing so has put her at the forefront of Latinx representation. Please try to name another Latina who was the star of a hit TV show on primetime television when Ugly Betty premiered. Can’t think of any? That’s because there were very few, if any. As the star of the hit TV show Ugly Betty she was able to break boundaries and represent Latinas, appropriately winning many deserving awards in the process.  

Latinx people play a huge role in American culture, and their representation in movies and television needs to be a significantly higher priority in this country.


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

It is a fact that Latinx people have contributed to the construction of this country, from America’s soil to the building of its infrastructure, to the entertainment industry to so much more. So, seeing representation is vital for Latinx people because we are a part of this country and have significantly contributed to it like everyone else. For that reason, we deserve to see people that look like us in movies, and TV shows because it is essential for the Latinx community and the upcoming generation to feel included and be inspired.



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.