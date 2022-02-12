3 PlayStation Games Turning Into Movies/TV Shows (and 3 That Should Be Adapted Next)

Sony and PlayStation have been desperately trying to turn their beloved characters and stories into massive film franchises for quite some time with little success. Their attempt to bring Ratchet & Clank to the big screen was heavily panned by pretty much everyone for its disjointedness and was a massive box-office bomb. That pretty much stopped an already troubled production of an animated Sly Cooper movie. Most probably don’t even remember the direct-to-video adaptation of Heavenly Sword back in 2014 and for good reason.

However, with PlayStation franchises now containing richer, cinema-caliber stories and a new studio, PlayStation Productions, being developed specifically for producing video game adaptations, there’s a greater possibility for Sony and PlayStation to succeed. Their first effort, the upcoming Uncharted, hasn’t been without its production woes, but it shows promise. Upcoming shows and movies based on some of PlayStation’s most popular games have gotten some fans wondering what other titles could get the same treatment.

In The Works: The Last of Us

Given the ground-breaking success of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us games, it’s no wonder that PlayStation Productions is going all out on the upcoming tv adaptation set to debut on HBO later this year. It’s no secret that tales of the zombie apocalypse are obsessed with dads, and this is among the best father-child bonding stories there is.

The casting announcement of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively, got fans roaring with excitement and the first season is said to cover the event of the first game following Joel and Ellie’s trek through a dangerous post-apocalyptic world. The Last of Us is easily one of HBO’s biggest upcoming series of the year and could be that massive hit that Sony and PlayStation have been looking for.

Should Be in The Works: Sly Cooper

Sure, Sony and PlayStation have tried in the past to make a Sly Cooper movie happen and failed, but with PlayStation Productions now in full swing, why not take the opportunity to try again?

Whether it be a movie or tv series, Sly Cooper and his band of thieves has the perfect kind of energy and persisting story surrounding the titular raccoon thief attempting live up to his family’s legacy to be a memorably fun ride. The characters are filled with endless charm and Sly’s antics easily provide some great thrills.





In The Works: Ghost of Tsushima

Soon after Sucker Punch’s massive 2020 hit Ghost of Tsushima took the world by storm, a film adaptation was announced to be in the works with John Wick director Chad Stahelski helming the film.

The Ghost of Tsushima film isn’t that deep into production, but certainly has the potential to deliver a visually stunning modern samurai story. The cast from the game looks enough like their characters to reprise their roles. With Stahelski directing, fans can expect some amazing action.

Should Be in the Works: Concrete Genie

Although Pixelopus’ Concrete Genie is far from being an incredibly well-known PlayStation title, its story of a young boy named Ash escaping the bullies that surround him with the help of magical creatures he can draw boasts a lot of potential to be adapted.

The sheer potential for the eye-catching visuals of Ash’s drawn friends and their environments as well as the heartwarming emotion of Ash’s story would make a Concrete Genie movie or show worthwhile. It could pull in a wide audience and has a dedicated fanbase that would love to see it brought to life.

Conversations about a Twisted Metal show being in the works had seemed like pure fantasy until there was confirmation last year that a tv series was in production with some notable names attached.

Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese are currently attached as producers and another report last year said that Anthony Mackie is set to star as a character named John Doe. Based on what we’ve heard about it, which is very little, it sounds like Twisted Metal could be putting its own spin on Death Race, which would be a blast.





Should Be (And Kind of Is) in the Works: Jak And Daxter

Anything Jak And Daxter related would please the very vocal fans who would love to see the dynamic duo return in any form at this point and recent interest could point towards a movie adaptation.

Just as Uncharted is about to release, both director Ruben Fleischer and actor Tom Holland have expressed their own interest in seeing a Jak And Daxter movie come to life. Holland shared its potential as an A24 film and Fleischer has recently stated that he’s started potentially working on a Jak And Daxter movie. Perhaps their visions could meld together to create on epic adaptation.

