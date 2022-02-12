4 people were shot near a West Hollywood restaurant holding a Justin Bieber after-party

The altercation took place around 2:45 a.m. local time on the 400 block of N La Cienega Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Bieber was hosting an after-party at The Nice Guy restaurant and lounge, following a concert, and “the shooting occurred … near The Nice Guy, but it was not directly in front,” a source familiar with the event told CNN.

The source said the musician was inside the venue when the shooting took place, and he decided to leave the venue once he learned of the incident.

Police said there was a “physical altercation” between several people and gunshots were fired by a suspect who then fled the scene. In a news release Saturday afternoon, the LAPD asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.