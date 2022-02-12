Sponsored Video


Yellowstone‘s fourth season wrapped up soon after 2022 started up, leaving us with lots of questions about the future, but that definitely wasn’t the only thing worth celebrating this month for fans of the modern western drama. The star and fictional patriarch of the ratings-crushing Paramount Network hit turned the ripe, young age of 67 on January 18, and the occasion sparked lots of well-wishes and kind words from the actor’s friends and fanbase, as well as Yellowstone itself. Costner definitely seemed grateful for all the love, too, and shared quite the pleasant response. Presumably once he’d blown out all of his candles, of course. 

With Yellowstone arguably being the biggest and most successful TV project in his long and storied career — despite not (yet) getting the Emmy praise that his Hatfields & McCoys work did — it only makes sense that the super-popular series took a moment to celebrate the legend at the top of the food chain and call sheet, Kevin Costner, with the following post on Instagram:





