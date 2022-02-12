Apple has pushed out a vital new update for iPhone, iPad and macOS devices that fixes a vulnerability hackers had been taking advantage of. The flaw gave bad actors the ability to run code on compromised devices and could lead to OS crashes. The zero-day vulnerability affected Webkit, which is the rendering engine Apple uses for all browsers – not just Safari – on iOS and iPadOS.

You may have heard the phrase ‘zero-day vulnerability’ but not know exactly what it is. Basically, as soon as you hear this term you should have alarm bells ringing in your head, as it’s a flaw that has been disclosed but hasn’t been patched yet by a vendor.

Thankfully, Apple has released an update that will help keep iPhone, iPad and macOS users safe from this latest threat.

Describing the vulnerability, which has been labelled CVE-2022-22620, the iPhone makers said: “Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Fixes for the vulnerability are available in iOS 15.3.1, iPadOS 15.3.1 and macOS Monterey 12.2.1, with these patches released on February 10.