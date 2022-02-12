The problems of cross-play are quite obvious as different hardware offers different results in terms of the game’s performance. Call of Duty has been a victim of this issue ever since the Battle Royale game came in 2020 (Warzone). It is not at all easy to bridge the gap between consoles like Xbox/PlayStation and a high-performance PC.

Despite the consoles making a jump to the next-gen with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S the difference in output is still there. The community has been calling for the developers to add a FOV(Field of View) slider in the console version but to no avail.

Even the next-gen consoles don’t have the FOV slider that PC players can use freely. The studio has reportedly offered feedback on the matter and why it continues to reject this demand.

Call of Duty Warzone: developers confirm FOV Slider will not come to consoles

PC Players can crank up the slider all the way to 120, while console players remain stuck at 80. This can create a world of difference, as players are capable of getting more information from the environment as a higher FOV will allow the game to display more information.

According to a recent report by CharlieIntel, teams at Raven Software are concerned about issues related to skill disparity between both generations of consoles and want to keep things even. This is why the studio hasn’t added the feature to the next-gen consoles, as a major portion of the player base is still using older-gen devices.

Adding more light on the matter, the studio stated that high-skill players use the FOV slider is much better. Something casual players do not tend to use, and this could damage the skill base and gaming experience.

Fans are not able to understand the developer’s perspective, as a useful feature like this can help upgrade the gameplay. It will allow players to see more and capture more information that will bring them on the same level as PC players.

Turning around tight corners and missing an enemy hiding in a blind spot can create frustrating moments for console players.

Not being able to sense the surrounding is a serious disadvantage as another fan tried to highlight the same issue. The stark difference between the two playerbases is insane, which clearly makes cross-play unfair for console users.

Which side of the debate do you find yourself on? Do you want to see the FOV slider being added to the consoles for Call of Duty Warzone in 2022? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.